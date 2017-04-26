TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

MCD polls help Manoj Tiwari emerge as key BJP face in Delhi
Business Standard

1,790 candidates lose deposit in MCD polls

According to Commission, about 40 AAP candidates lost deposit, while 92 of Congress met same fate

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (R) and Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (L) during a press conference after registering a huge victory in the MCD elections in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (R) and Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (L) during a press conference after registering a huge victory in the MCD elections in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Over 70 per cent of the 2,516 candidates, including 40 of the AAP and 92 of the Congress, lost their security deposit in the Delhi municipal elections.

"As many as 1,790 candidates lost their deposit. In the 2012 municipal polls, 1,782 out of the 2,423 candidates in the fray had forfeited their deposit," Delhi State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava told reporters.



The BJP, which scored a hat-trick in the municipal polls with a resounding victory, saw only five of its candidates losing their deposit.

According to the Commission, about 40 AAP candidates lost deposit, while 92 of the Congress met the same fate.

"192 of the BSP and 94 of the JD(U), 55 of the 56 Shiv Sena candidates forfeited their deposit," he said.

"In 2012, 203 candidates of the BSP, 18 of the BJP, and 26 of the Congress, had to forfeit security," he said.

The BJP today won 181 out of 270 wards for which the elections were held on April 23. The saffron party added muscle to its decade-long domination of the corporations effortlessly bucking anti-incumbency by riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP's corporation-wise tally is: SDMC - 70, NDMC - 64 and EDMC - 47 as against the AAP's tally of 16, 21 and 11 respectively. The Congress finished last with 12, 15 and 3 wards.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

1,790 candidates lose deposit in MCD polls

According to Commission, about 40 AAP candidates lost deposit, while 92 of Congress met same fate

According to Commission, about 40 AAP candidates lost deposit, while 92 of Congress met same fate Over 70 per cent of the 2,516 candidates, including 40 of the AAP and 92 of the Congress, lost their security deposit in the Delhi municipal elections.

"As many as 1,790 candidates lost their deposit. In the 2012 municipal polls, 1,782 out of the 2,423 candidates in the fray had forfeited their deposit," Delhi State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava told reporters.

The BJP, which scored a hat-trick in the municipal polls with a resounding victory, saw only five of its candidates losing their deposit.

According to the Commission, about 40 AAP candidates lost deposit, while 92 of the Congress met the same fate.

"192 of the BSP and 94 of the JD(U), 55 of the 56 Shiv Sena candidates forfeited their deposit," he said.

"In 2012, 203 candidates of the BSP, 18 of the BJP, and 26 of the Congress, had to forfeit security," he said.

The BJP today won 181 out of 270 wards for which the elections were held on April 23. The saffron party added muscle to its decade-long domination of the corporations effortlessly bucking anti-incumbency by riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP's corporation-wise tally is: SDMC - 70, NDMC - 64 and EDMC - 47 as against the AAP's tally of 16, 21 and 11 respectively. The Congress finished last with 12, 15 and 3 wards. image
Business Standard
177 22

1,790 candidates lose deposit in MCD polls

According to Commission, about 40 AAP candidates lost deposit, while 92 of Congress met same fate

Over 70 per cent of the 2,516 candidates, including 40 of the AAP and 92 of the Congress, lost their security deposit in the Delhi municipal elections.

"As many as 1,790 candidates lost their deposit. In the 2012 municipal polls, 1,782 out of the 2,423 candidates in the fray had forfeited their deposit," Delhi State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava told reporters.

The BJP, which scored a hat-trick in the municipal polls with a resounding victory, saw only five of its candidates losing their deposit.

According to the Commission, about 40 AAP candidates lost deposit, while 92 of the Congress met the same fate.

"192 of the BSP and 94 of the JD(U), 55 of the 56 Shiv Sena candidates forfeited their deposit," he said.

"In 2012, 203 candidates of the BSP, 18 of the BJP, and 26 of the Congress, had to forfeit security," he said.

The BJP today won 181 out of 270 wards for which the elections were held on April 23. The saffron party added muscle to its decade-long domination of the corporations effortlessly bucking anti-incumbency by riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP's corporation-wise tally is: SDMC - 70, NDMC - 64 and EDMC - 47 as against the AAP's tally of 16, 21 and 11 respectively. The Congress finished last with 12, 15 and 3 wards.

image
Business Standard
177 22