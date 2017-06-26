2 civilians died every week in police firing: National crime data

As many as 796 civilians died due to police firing between 2009 and 2015

On June 6, police in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, fired on agitating farmers - unarmed civilians - and six people died. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan later visited the families and gave them relief amounting toRs 1 crore, more than the Indian gives to its most decorated soldiers who die in insurgencies. But, to put the killings in perspective, two civilians died every week, on average, in in India, according to data. As many as 796 civilians died due to between 2009 and 2015, according to data from the Records Bureau (NCRB).





In Mandsaur, a plentiful harvest in 2016 and imports drove some prices down 63 per cent. A shortage of cash because of demonetisation led to 'fire sales', accentuating the price drops. Despite Rs 3.5 lakh crore, enough to build 545 Tehri-sized dams, invested over six decades to 2011, more than half of all farms depend on rains. These are the three factors agitating Indians who depend on farming - 90 million families, or 54.6 per cent of India's 1.2 billion people.As many as 4,747 incidents of were reported between 2009 and 2015. Of the 156 incidents of in 2015, 86 were classified as 'on other occasion', 30 to effect arrest and 21 in riots. These incidents killed 16, five and 11 civilians, respectively.