2 civilians died every week in police firing: National crime data

On June 6, police in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, fired on agitating farmers - unarmed civilians - and six people died. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan later visited the families and gave them relief amounting toRs 1 crore, more than the Indian Army gives to its most decorated soldiers who die in insurgencies. But, to put the killings in perspective, two civilians died every week, on average, in police firing in India, according to national crime data. As many as 796 civilians died due to police firing between 2009 and 2015, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
As many as 4,747 incidents of police firing were reported between 2009 and 2015. Of the 156 incidents of police firing in 2015, 86 were classified as 'on other occasion', 30 to effect arrest and 21 in riots. These incidents killed 16, five and 11 civilians, respectively.
