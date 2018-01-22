20 MLAs sacked: Rashtrapati, CEC 'ModiFied', says AAP: Top 10 developments

In a major setback to the (AAP), President on Sunday approved the (EC's) decision to disqualify 20 of its MLAs in Delhi. The EC had earlier observed that the 20 legislators held offices of profit in violation of Constitutional norms. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hailed the decision, the Arvind Kejriwal-led is all set to approach the High Court. AAP has 66 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. So, it will not lose its majority even after the disqualification of 20 MLAs. However, its majority gets narrower. Whatever the case, the disqualification is sure to open up a pandora’s box in the capital's ALSO READ: Mid-term elections in Delhi? What does 20 AAP MLAs disqualification mean? Here are the top 10 developments 1. Yashwant, Shatrughan back AAP Rebel BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday backed the AAP over the disqualification of its 20 MLAs, with the former calling the president's decision a "Tughluqshahi" order. "President's order disqualifying the 20 AAP MLAs is complete miscarriage of natural justice. No hearing, no waiting for the High Court's order. It is 'Tughluqshahi' of the worst order," Yashwant Sinha tweeted. President's order disqualifying the 20 AAP MLAs is complete miscarriage of natural justice. No hearing, no waiting for High Court's order. It is Tughluqshahi of the worst order. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) January 21, 2018 Shatrughan Sinha said the " of vendetta" against the AAP will not last long. " of vendetta or of vested interests just don't last long. Dont worry, be happy!," Shatrughan Sinha tweeted. ‘AAP’ Aaye, ‘AAP’ Chhaye, ‘AAP’ hi ‘AAP’ Charcha ke Vishaye (talk of the town)!! Ghar ghar mein, Har khabar mein, Toh phir kis baat ki fikar ‘AAP’ ko? of vendetta or of vested interests just don’t last long. Don’t worry, be happy! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 21, 2018 Hope wish & pray that you get divine justice soon, sooner the better . ‘AAP’ ki team aur khaas kar ‘AAP’ ko bahut bahut badhaai. Remember, when the going gets tough the tough get going. Satyameva Jayate! Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 21, 2018 ALSO READ: It's Tughluqshahi, politics of vendetta: Yashwant, Shatrughan back AAP 2. President Kovind approves disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs A notification issued by the law ministry quoted the president as saying that in the light of the opinion expressed by the (EC), the 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly have been disqualified. "... Having considered the matter in the light of the opinion expressed by the Election Commission, I, Ram Nath Kovind, president of India, in exercise of the powers...do here hold that the aforesaid 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly stand disqualified from being members of the said assembly," the notification said. ALSO READ: Office of profit case: Prez Kovind approves disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs 3. AAP MLAs brace for legal, electoral battle Fight the battle legally but be prepared for the by-polls as well. That's the message the has given to its 20 disqualified lawmakers.

The party leadership has held meetings with these 20 lawmakers twice in last two days.

"We hope to get justice in the court. Even if we don't get justice then we will go to the people's court which is the highest court," Madanlal, who represented the Kasturba Nagar constituency prior to his disqualification, said.

Alka Lamba, who represented Chandani Chowk, said the disqualified lawmakers have confidence in the judiciary but they are also prepared to go back to the people and seek a fresh mandate if courts don't give ruling in their favour.

सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, पराजित नहीं, हर जोर जुल्म की टक्कर में, संघर्ष हमारा नारा है। लड़ेंगे, जीतेंगे ! - @Sanjeev_AAP pic.twitter.com/wP7EGcuswV — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 21, 2018 ALSO READ: President order disqualifying MLAs 'unconstitutional', 'dangerous': AAP 4. Kejriwal accuses Centre of witchunting After the meeting with party leadership yesterday, Sarita Singh, who represented Rohtas Nagar, had said all the disqualified lawmakers will approach the court. "If we don't get a positive ruling then we will go to the people's court," she said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused Centre of witch hunting after 20 MLAs were disqualified from the Delhi Assembly for holding the 'office of profit'.

When they think they've won, is when they open themselves up to defeat. Remember, they've tried to crush AAP before, but only succeeded in strengthening it. To AAP volunteers, my brothers and sisters, I hope this makes you even more determined to fight the good fight. Jai Hind! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 21, 2018 ALSO READ: AAP MLAs disqualification issue: BJP, Cong demand Kejriwal's resignation 5. 'Modified' Rashtrapati and CEC "First they lodged false cases against 20 of our MLAs then they conducted CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) raids on me. When they did not find anything, they disqualified our 20 MLAs," said Arvind Kejriwal in Najafgarh.

Learnt that @rashtrapatibhvn found disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs so beneficial to the interest that he did so on a Sunday, a holiday! Hope High Court/Supreme Court intervenes and sets aside all such barbaric and anti-democratic decision of Modified Rashtrapati and CEC! — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) January 21, 2018 6. Is the post of parliamentary secretary an office of profit? Somnath Bharti‏: Learnt that @rashtrapatibhvn found disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs so beneficial to the interest that he did so on a Sunday, a holiday! Hope High Court/Supreme Court intervenes and sets aside all such barbaric and anti-democratic decision of Modified Rashtrapati and CEC!

ALSO READ: EC disqualifies 20 AAP MLAs: All you need to know about 'Office of Profit' According to Business Standard's Aditi Phadnis, when these MLAs were made parliamentary secretaries in 2015, were they occupying a position that constituted an office of profit? If so, should they have resigned before contesting elections? If the position of parliamentary secretaries and chairmanship of boards, etc, is deemed an office of profit, MLAs in most state governments could be guilty of breaking the law.

7. Congress ready for by-polls

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Sunday said his party was ready for by-polls.

The Congress is "fully ready" to contest the by-polls on the 20 seats.

ALSO READ: AAP MLA disqualification: Cong ready for bypolls, says Maken "We are holding meetings over the possible elections. We will hold workers meets after January 26. I hope the people will correct the mistake they committed three years back," he said.

8. AAP won't lose majority

AAP has 66 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. So, it will not lose its majority even if 20 are disqualified. However, its majority gets narrower.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said AAP got 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly by God's grace because after three years, 20 of his party's MLAs were going to be declared disqualified.

"I have always said that it was God's grace. He also knew that after three years these people would declare 20 of our MLAs disqualified.

ALSO READ: God gave us 67 seats knowing this day was coming, says Kejriwal That's why he gave us 67 seats out of 70 in the Delhi Assembly polls," he said, in a statement on the Aam Aadmi Party's Twitter handle.

9. AAP parliamentary secretaries get no profit

AAP’s argument is that the parliamentary secretaries do not draw any salary; all they get are perks to facilitate their work – an office car, some secretarial assistance, etc.

ALSO READ: AAP 'office of profit' case: EC's decision unfortunate, says Kumar Vishwas However, the Supreme Court says all these perks constitute ‘profit’.

10. List of 20 AAP legislators who face office of profit