20 MLAs sacked: Rashtrapati, CEC 'ModiFied', says AAP: Top 10 developments

In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday approved the Election Commission (EC's) decision to disqualify 20 of its MLAs in Delhi. The EC had earlier observed that the 20 legislators held offices of profit in violation of Constitutional norms. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hailed the decision, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is all set to approach the High Court. AAP has 66 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. So, it will not lose its majority even after the disqualification of 20 MLAs. However, its majority gets narrower. Whatever the case, the disqualification is sure to open up a pandora's box in the capital's politics. ALSO READ: Mid-term elections in Delhi? What does 20 AAP MLAs disqualification mean? Here are the top 10 developments 1. Yashwant, Shatrughan back AAP Rebel BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday backed the AAP over the disqualification of its 20 MLAs, with the former calling the president's decision a "Tughluqshahi" order. "President's order disqualifying the 20 AAP MLAs is complete miscarriage of natural justice. No hearing, no waiting for the High Court's order. It is 'Tughluqshahi' of the worst order," Yashwant Sinha tweeted.
Hope wish & pray that you get divine justice soon, sooner the better . ‘AAP’ ki team aur khaas kar ‘AAP’ ko bahut bahut badhaai. Remember, when the going gets tough the tough get going. Satyameva Jayate! Jai Hind!
That's the message the Aam Aadmi Party has given to its 20 disqualified lawmakers.The party leadership has held meetings with these 20 lawmakers twice in last two days. "We hope to get justice in the court. Even if we don't get justice then we will go to the people's court which is the highest court," Madanlal, who represented the Kasturba Nagar constituency prior to his disqualification, said. Alka Lamba, who represented Chandani Chowk, said the disqualified lawmakers have confidence in the judiciary but they are also prepared to go back to the people and seek a fresh mandate if courts don't give ruling in their favour. After the meeting with party leadership yesterday, Sarita Singh, who represented Rohtas Nagar, had said all the disqualified lawmakers will approach the court. "If we don't get a positive ruling then we will go to the people's court," she said.
ALSO READ: President order disqualifying MLAs 'unconstitutional', 'dangerous': AAP 4. Kejriwal accuses Centre of witchunting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused Centre of witch hunting after 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were disqualified from the Delhi Assembly for holding the 'office of profit'. "First they lodged false cases against 20 of our MLAs then they conducted CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) raids on me. When they did not find anything, they disqualified our 20 MLAs," said Arvind Kejriwal in Najafgarh.
सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, पराजित नहीं, हर जोर जुल्म की टक्कर में, संघर्ष हमारा नारा है। लड़ेंगे, जीतेंगे ! - @Sanjeev_AAP pic.twitter.com/wP7EGcuswV— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 21, 2018
ALSO READ: AAP MLAs disqualification issue: BJP, Cong demand Kejriwal's resignation 5. 'Modified' Rashtrapati and CEC Somnath Bharti: Learnt that @rashtrapatibhvn found disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs so beneficial to the national interest that he did so on a Sunday, a holiday! Hope High Court/Supreme Court intervenes and sets aside all such barbaric and anti-democratic decision of Modified Rashtrapati and CEC!
When they think they've won, is when they open themselves up to defeat. Remember, they've tried to crush AAP before, but only succeeded in strengthening it. To AAP volunteers, my brothers and sisters, I hope this makes you even more determined to fight the good fight. Jai Hind!— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 21, 2018
6. Is the post of parliamentary secretary an office of profit? According to Business Standard's Aditi Phadnis, when these MLAs were made parliamentary secretaries in 2015, were they occupying a position that constituted an office of profit? If so, should they have resigned before contesting elections? If the position of parliamentary secretaries and chairmanship of boards, etc, is deemed an office of profit, MLAs in most state governments could be guilty of breaking the law. ALSO READ: EC disqualifies 20 AAP MLAs: All you need to know about 'Office of Profit' 7. Congress ready for by-polls Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Sunday said his party was ready for by-polls. The Congress is "fully ready" to contest the by-polls on the 20 seats. "We are holding meetings over the possible elections. We will hold workers meets after January 26. I hope the people will correct the mistake they committed three years back," he said. ALSO READ: AAP MLA disqualification: Cong ready for bypolls, says Maken 8. AAP won't lose majority AAP has 66 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. So, it will not lose its majority even if 20 are disqualified. However, its majority gets narrower. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said AAP got 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly by God's grace because after three years, 20 of his party's MLAs were going to be declared disqualified. "I have always said that it was God's grace. He also knew that after three years these people would declare 20 of our MLAs disqualified. That's why he gave us 67 seats out of 70 in the Delhi Assembly polls," he said, in a statement on the Aam Aadmi Party's Twitter handle. ALSO READ: God gave us 67 seats knowing this day was coming, says Kejriwal 9. AAP parliamentary secretaries get no profit AAP’s argument is that the parliamentary secretaries do not draw any salary; all they get are perks to facilitate their work – an office car, some secretarial assistance, etc. However, the Supreme Court says all these perks constitute ‘profit’. ALSO READ: AAP 'office of profit' case: EC's decision unfortunate, says Kumar Vishwas 10. List of 20 AAP legislators who face office of profit Kailash Gahlot, Naresh Yadav, Som Dutt, Praveen Kumar, Nitin Tyagi, Adarsh Shastri, Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Sukhvir Singh, Madan Lal, Sarita Singh, Alka Lamba, Rajesh Rishi, Anil Kumar Bajpai, Manoj Kumar, Avtar Singh, Vijendar Garg Vijay, Rajesh Gupta, Sharad Kumar, Shiv Charan Goel: Moti Nagar legislator Shiv Charan Goel was appointed was appointed as parliamentary secretary to finance ministry. ALSO READ: AAP says CEC A K Jyoti 'repaying debt' to Modi: Top 10 developments
