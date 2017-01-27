200 MDMK workers arrested while attempting rail roko

-
About 200 MDMK workers were arrested here today when they attempted to stage a rail roko to condemn the Kerala government's reported move to construct a check dam across Bhavani River.
The party activists, led by former MP, Ganeshmurthy and local district functionaries, raised slogans against the Kerala government, which they alleged had already begun works to construct the dam across the Bhavani.
They alleged that the 12-feet tall dam would block both drinking and irrigation water to three districts of Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore, leading to more than four lakh acres turning into barren land.
