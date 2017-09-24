2019 general election: Frenemy only option for Mayawati-led BSP

The result of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) legislative Assembly election gave two important lessons to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and its chief, Mayawati. The BSP now believes that entering the poll fray with around 100 Muslim candidates was a grave mistake. The move alienated its already disillusioned Dalit vote and the party’s social engineering plank was rejected by all castes. Mayawati had announced the names of her party candidates two years before the election, to get enough time to recover from the party’s drubbing in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. ...