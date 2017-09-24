2019 general election: Frenemy only option for Mayawati-led BSP

The result of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) legislative Assembly election gave two important lessons to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and its chief, Mayawati. The BSP now believes that entering the poll fray with around 100 Muslim candidates was a grave mistake. The move alienated its already disillusioned Dalit vote and the party’s social engineering plank was rejected by all castes. Mayawati had announced the names of her party candidates two years before the election, to get enough time to recover from the party’s drubbing in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?