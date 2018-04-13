2019 Lok Sabha polls will see 'Islam vs Bhagwan', 'Pak vs India': BJP MLA

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be fought on the lines of "Islam versus Bhagwan" and " versus India", BJP UP MLA Surendra Singh has said, days after he defended his colleague accused of raping a teenage girl.

The from Bairia had stirred a row on April 11 when he defended MLA who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl last year.

"Tell me who will rape a mother of three? He is being falsely implicated," he had told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Last night during a public meeting here, Singh said, "The 2019 poll are going to be on the lines of versus Bharat... Islam versus Bhagwan and so the respected people of the country you have to decide whether it will be Islam which will win or Bhagwan."



"(You have to) decide if it is the dishonest that will be victorious or (Narendra) Modi's sincerity," he said.

The lawmaker said that this time if the BJP won the people of the country would rejoice and if the opposition managed to make its government, drums and trumpets would be played in

"People have to decide if they are with Bhagwan or Islam," Singh said.

"It will be Bharat 'bhakti' will take on 'vibhakti' (divisive forces)," he said.

Singh had earlier said that once becomes a "Hindu rashtra" only those Muslims would stay in the country who assimilate in culture.

"There are a very few Muslims who are patriotic. Once becomes a Hindu 'rashtra' (Hindu nation), Muslims who assimilate in our culture will stay in Those who will not, are free to take asylum in any other country," he had said.