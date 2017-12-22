2G spectrum case verdict: Congress spurred by court acquittals

Emboldened by the court verdict in the telecom spectrum allocation case, the party on Thursday said it would not let Parliament’s winter session transact any business until Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised for misleading the country and maligning the Manmohan Singh-led

The party recalled how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had ensured a washout of the winter session in 2010 on the issue and said it would demand a discussion on the court verdict. The Rajya Sabha's proceedings were washed out on Thursday, with the government ruling out any apology from the PM for having alleged that Singh, former diplomats and others conspired with Pakistan to influence the recent Gujarat polls.





ALSO READ: 2G verdict: All 17 acquitted for lack of evidence; CBI to move Delhi HC Senior government strategists said the case against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s Rajya Sabha member K Kanimozhi was weak but conceded surprise at the acquittal of former Union telecom minister leaders and some of Union minister privately conceded the verdict was a “big blow”.

However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the should not treat the verdict as a “badge of honour” or certification that the spectrum allocation policy was an honest one, pointing to the Supreme Court's rap in 2012 on the policy. He said the subsequent auction of the spectrum during the Modi government was evidence that the policy was faulty.

While speculation was rife in Chennai about possible realignments in state politics, president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister telephoned Kanimozhi to congratulate her on her acquittal. The is a constituent of the Congress-led UPA, and also counts the Communist Party of India (Marxist) as an ally in

In the Lok Sabha, the Congress’ Veerappa Moily demanded former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai quit all government posts, return all government awards and apologise to the country. Trinamool leader Saugata Roy said Rai should be probed and it was a “bad day” for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the PM, who had based their political narrative against the Congress-led UPA on the





ALSO READ: 2G verdict: Telcos, investors may move arbitration courts to seek damages Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy, one of the petitioners in the case, said the government should immediately appeal in the Delhi high court against the acquittal.

said: “I do not want to boast about anything. The court’s judgement has to be respected. I am glad that the court has pronounced unambiguously. All the massive propaganda which was being done against the UPA was without any foundation. The judgement speaks for itself.”

Kanimozhi and Raja said justice had been delivered. In Chennai, the order came on the day R K Nagar, the assembly constituency former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had represented in the assembly, went for a bypoll. supporters celebrated across the city.

The party’s working president, M K Stalin, said injustice had failed. Kanimozhi is likely to get the deputy working president’s post. Both Raja and she were sidelined in the party after being named in the case and arrested in 2011. The lost the 2011 assembly and 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Raja, once Karunanidhi’s favourite, could reclaim his earlier perch in the party as its pre-eminent Dalit face.

While Stalin had not invited any leaders for his father’s birthday celebrations in June, Prime Minister Modi had made a sudden visit to Karunanidhi’s home in November, spurring speculation on a and rapproachment. “I don’t see the possibility of an immediate political tie-up between and because of this verdict,” said Sumanth Raman, a political commentator. Sources in the and CPI (M) also said Stalin was not comfortable with the