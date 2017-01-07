3 BJP leaders booked for violation of poll code of conduct in Varanasi

Former MLA and BJP leader Rajkumar Gautam was among three booked

Three local leaders have been booked for allegedly violating the model by deliberately putting up posters and banners on the roadside in Sarnath police station area here.



Former and leader was among three booked for allegedly putting up posters and banners on the roadside between Pahariya and Ashapur route here yesterday, police said.



According to the police, they had removed all the banners and posters on the roadside two days ago, but the accused allegedly put up their posters again.



Following this, they were booked late last night for violating the model code of conduct.



Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in 7 phases from February 11 to March 8.

