TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Three years of Modi govt have ushered 'achhe din,' says Amit Shah
Business Standard

3 years of Modi government: From Prime Minister to Pradhan Sevak

Narendra Modi has cleverly repositioned himself as a man of the masses in the past three years

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

“I had not yet become the chief minister of Gujarat. One of the workers came and said Mr Bhatia has come ‘from GAD’. I did not know what it was. What I heard was GOD. So I thought he must be some sant or mahatma. When Mr Bhatia walked in, he did not look like a sant – he was wearing pant-shirt. ‘Sa’ab I look after the general administration or GAD,’ he said. He then asked if I wanted any change in the chief minister’s chamber or anything to be installed. I told him: ‘Look, I’ll be frank with you. I have never been to the chief ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

3 years of Modi government: From Prime Minister to Pradhan Sevak

Narendra Modi has cleverly repositioned himself as a man of the masses in the past three years

Narendra Modi has cleverly repositioned himself as a man of the masses in the past three years “I had not yet become the chief minister of Gujarat. One of the workers came and said Mr Bhatia has come ‘from GAD’. I did not know what it was. What I heard was GOD. So I thought he must be some sant or mahatma. When Mr Bhatia walked in, he did not look like a sant – he was wearing pant-shirt. ‘Sa’ab I look after the general administration or GAD,’ he said. He then asked if I wanted any change in the chief minister’s chamber or anything to be installed. I told him: ‘Look, I’ll be frank with you. I have never been to the chief ... image
Business Standard
177 22

3 years of Modi government: From Prime Minister to Pradhan Sevak

Narendra Modi has cleverly repositioned himself as a man of the masses in the past three years

“I had not yet become the chief minister of Gujarat. One of the workers came and said Mr Bhatia has come ‘from GAD’. I did not know what it was. What I heard was GOD. So I thought he must be some sant or mahatma. When Mr Bhatia walked in, he did not look like a sant – he was wearing pant-shirt. ‘Sa’ab I look after the general administration or GAD,’ he said. He then asked if I wanted any change in the chief minister’s chamber or anything to be installed. I told him: ‘Look, I’ll be frank with you. I have never been to the chief ...

image
Business Standard
177 22