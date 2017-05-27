3 years of Modi government: From Prime Minister to Pradhan Sevak

“I had not yet become the chief minister of Gujarat. One of the workers came and said Mr Bhatia has come ‘from GAD’. I did not know what it was. What I heard was GOD. So I thought he must be some sant or mahatma. When Mr Bhatia walked in, he did not look like a sant – he was wearing pant-shirt. ‘Sa’ab I look after the general administration or GAD,’ he said. He then asked if I wanted any change in the chief minister’s chamber or anything to be installed. I told him: ‘Look, I’ll be frank with you. I have never been to the chief ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?