3 years of Modi govt: Congress on offensive against 'Rs 2,000-cr MODI fest'

On the occasion of completion of three years by the Narendra Modi-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre on Friday, the (BJP) is counting its positive points whereas the is trying to surround the saffron party on its false promises.

Hitting at the Prime Minister, the said that the has spent Rs 2,000 crore on celebrations, adding that these three years of can be summed up as 'Bhashan aur aashwaasan, yeh hai mera shaasan'.

"The entire focus of the is only on its publicity. They do not have any concrete policy for the country. has not done anything in the last three years. This government has only given attention to the promotion of schemes like Make-in-India, Jan Dhan Yojana and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan," leader said while addressing media in New Delhi.

He added that millions of rupees have been invested in the promotion of these campaigns, adding, the present government should highlight how much black money has returned.

"They should tell what the country has got from the demonetisation move. In these three years, farmers' conditions have deteriorated. Most farmers have committed suicides only during the tenure of and these farmers have got no benefit from the crop insurance scheme," he asserted.

Nath further said the tactics used by the to divert the people's mind is a "Kalakari ki Rajneeti".

"With the largest aspirational society on this planet, the youth of the country are looking for employment. We see employment at a 15 year low. With approximately 550 million youngsters in the country, employment has been the lowest in the past seven years," he added.

He further said the Prime Minister during his election campaign promised about two crore jobs a year.

"What is the outcome? We see that only 1.35 lakh jobs were created in 2015 and by 2028 India needs to create 34.3 crore jobs and that is not to meet the shortfall but we need to create it to be able to have employment," Nath added.

Earlier on Friday, the PM Modi arrived in and began the celebrations by inaugurating the — longest bridge in India — across River Brahmaputra in Purana Sadiya.

The Prime Minister took to the social media to ask the public their views on completion of three years of the government at the Centre.

"What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better. Join this survey on NM App," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The will be organising a pan-Indian publicity campaign to highlight the achievements of the Modi-led NDA's three-year rule.

The campaign's name has been linked with the surname of the Prime Minister — 'Making of Developed India (MODI)'.

A central Control Room will be established at the party headquarters in Delhi to coordinate and monitor the mega event that will continue till June 15.

All union ministers, BJP's Members of Parliament, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the ruled states will take part in the massive exercise to ensure that Prime Minister's message of growth and development reaches every district in the country.

Party president will take part in the in Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the events in Jaipur and Mumbai, while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be in Delhi and Lucknow.

Union Ministers Arun Jaitley will participate in the in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad; M Venkaiah Naidu in Bhubaneswar and Chhattisgarh, Nitin Gadkari in Chennai and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

The Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states will not only take part in the in their states but also in other states.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will attend functions in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh; Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh; Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis in Kochi, Kerala; Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Hubli, Karnataka; and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Jammu and Kashmir.