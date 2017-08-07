44 Gujarat Congress MLAs fly back home to support Ahmed Patel in RS polls

The 44 MLAs, who were in a hideaway in Bengaluru, returned home on Monday to cast their votes in the upcoming polls.

All the MLAs, who were staying at Bengaluru's Eagleton Resort, arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in the wee hours of Monday.

Member of Parliament (MP) D.K. Suresh on Sunday said that the is united and all the 44 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are ready to vote for Ahmed Patel in the election scheduled for August 8.

"All of them ( MLAs staying in resort) are happy, tomorrow or day after tomorrow they may leave," said Suresh, adding, " is united, MLAs want to vote Ahmed Patel and will get back seat of "

In the backdrop of MLAs quitting and joining the BJP, as many as 44 of the grand old party MLAs left for

MLA Shailesh Parmar earlier said, "To ensure that is not successful in its mission, 44 of us MLAs are leaving from for To hide their failure, the saffron party is trying to make sure our MLAs resign by offering money and through police pressure."

Earlier, leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had accused the in the state of horse-trading ahead of the elections scheduled for August 8.

The developments came after at least six MLAs in resigned from the party to join the

