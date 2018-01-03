JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Karunanidhi welcomed me to politics with a smile: Rajinikanth
Business Standard

A bit of fun, a bit of temper

Ghulam Nabi Azad said 'the BJP was anti-BJP' and then corrected himself to say that 'BJP was anti-Dalit'

Business Standard 

The “Triple Talaq” Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad amidst much sparring between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition. Tempers ran high and it led to many slips of the tongue. Pointing at the incidents in Maharasthra, the leader of the Opposition in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said "the BJP was anti-BJP". As the members in the treasury benches burst into laughter, Azad corrected himself to say that "BJP was anti-Dalit". As the leader of the House Arun Jaitley stood up to speak, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien asked the members to let the "LoG" speak, when he had meant to say the "LoH", or the leader of the House. Ministers, who had been quiet at the beginning of the post-lunch session, were galvanised into action when BJP chief Amit Shah entered the House and occupied his seat in the front row.
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 22:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements