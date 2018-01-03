A bit of fun, a bit of temper

The “Triple Talaq” Bill was introduced in the by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad amidst much sparring between the (BJP) and the Opposition. Tempers ran high and it led to many slips of the tongue. Pointing at the incidents in Maharasthra, the leader of the Opposition in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said "the was anti-BJP". As the members in the treasury benches burst into laughter, corrected himself to say that " was anti-Dalit". As the leader of the House stood up to speak, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien asked the members to let the "LoG" speak, when he had meant to say the "LoH", or the leader of the House. Ministers, who had been quiet at the beginning of the post-lunch session, were galvanised into action when chief entered the House and occupied his seat in the front row.