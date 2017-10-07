Narendra Modi in Gujarat: PM says Diwali has come early with GST relief

Prime Minister today laid the foundation stone of a four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka and said it was a link between old and new Dwarka.



The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 962.43 crore.



* Marine policing is a sector we are looking at very closely. We are modernising marine security apparatus. An institute for this will be set up in this Devbhoomi of Dwarka. It will draw people and experts from all over India: PM Modi in Gujarat's Dwarka

* Diwali has come early for our citizens due to the decisions taken in the Council. We had said we will study all aspects relating to for 3 months, including the shortcomings. And thus, the decisions were taken with consensus at the council: PM Modi in Gujarat's Dwarka



* When there is trust in a government and when policies are made with best intentions, it is natural for people to support us for the best interests of the nation: PM Modi in Gujarat's Dwarka

* The common citizen of India wants the fruits of development to reach him or her. Nobody wants their children to live in poverty. We want to help our people fulfil that dream and want to fight poverty: PM Modi in Gujarat's Dwarka

* The world's attention is being drawn to India. People are coming to invest here. All this will bring opportunities for the people of India. I see contributing actively to the development of India & congratulate the Government: PM Modi in Gujarat's Dwarka

* The government of India is taking steps towards the empowerment of fishermen. We do not want our fishermen to live in poverty, we want to create more opportunities for them: PM Modi in Gujarat's Dwarka

* We want development of ports and port-led development. The blue economy should help further the progress of India: PM Modi in Gujarat's Dwarka

* When Madhavsinh Solanki ji was CM, I recall front page advertisements for the CM coming to Jamnagar to inaugurate a water tank. This is how narrow their conception of development was. We have come a long way since then & are looking at more all round & extensive progress: PM Modi in Gujarat's Dwarka

* Kandla Port is seeing unprecedented growth. This is because we devoted resources to improve the port. New lease of life was added to Alang, steps were taken for the welfare of the labourers working there. These are steps we are taking towards development: PM Modi in Gujarat's Dwarka

* To make life of our fishermen better we have to empower them, govt will give them loans on less interest so they can buy bigger boats: PM Modi in Gujarat's Dwarka

* We are taking steps to ensure greater income for our farmers: PM Modi in Gujarat's Dwarka

* Development of the tourism sector cannot be in isolation. If we want to draw more tourists to Gir, we should also inspire the tourist to visit other parts like Dwarka: PM Modi in

* Today I am seeing a very different mood here in Dwarka. There is tremendous enthusiasm here. What we are working towards is not merely a bridge to reach Bet Dwarka, it connects us to our history and culture: PM Modi in

* I still recall how tough it was for people of Bet Dwarka. Lack of infrastructure meant transportation was tough, people faced difficulties if an emergency came up. We wanted to change this with a push on infrastructure: PM Modi in

* Building of infrastructure should enhance economic activities and add to the atmosphere of development: