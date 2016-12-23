A day on, Kejriwal visits Jung, meeting lasts for an hour

A day after resigned as Delhi's Lt Governor, Chief Minister met him at Raj Niwas in New Delhi.

Kejriwal reached the L-G's official residence around 8 am and the breakfast meeting lasted for nearly an hour.

Asked why Jung quit, Kejriwal said, "He resigned due to personal reasons."

On Thursday Jung's office, without citing reasons for his sudden exit, said, "he would be returning to academics".

Jung's decision had taken political circles by surprise. Sources close to him had said that his resignation has nothing to do with his acrimonious relationship with the AAP government over matters of jurisdiction and he was contemplating to quit for last few months.

The Chief Minister was in Ranchi on Thursday when the news of Jung's resignation broke.

"Sh Jung's resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours," he had tweeted.

Kejriwal is scheduled to address a rally on demonetisation in Jaipur at noon.