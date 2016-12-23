TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Delhi will always remember Jung for firm constitutional commitment: BJP
Business Standard

A day on, Kejriwal visits Jung, meeting lasts for an hour

Jung's office, without citing reasons for his exit, said, 'he would be returning to academics'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung meets Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: PTI
Former Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung meets Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: PTI

A day after Najeeb Jung resigned as Delhi's Lt Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met him at Raj Niwas in New Delhi.

Kejriwal reached the L-G's official residence around 8 am and the breakfast meeting lasted for nearly an hour.

Asked why Jung quit, Kejriwal said, "He resigned due to personal reasons."

On Thursday Jung's office, without citing reasons for his sudden exit, said, "he would be returning to academics".

Jung's decision had taken political circles by surprise. Sources close to him had said that his resignation has nothing to do with his acrimonious relationship with the AAP government over matters of jurisdiction and he was contemplating to quit for last few months.

The Chief Minister was in Ranchi on Thursday when the news of Jung's resignation broke.

"Sh Jung's resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours," he had tweeted.

Kejriwal is scheduled to address a rally on demonetisation in Jaipur at noon.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

A day on, Kejriwal visits Jung, meeting lasts for an hour

Jung's office, without citing reasons for his exit, said, 'he would be returning to academics'

Jung's office, without citing reasons for his sudden exit, said, 'he would be returning to academics'
A day after Najeeb Jung resigned as Delhi's Lt Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met him at Raj Niwas in New Delhi.

Kejriwal reached the L-G's official residence around 8 am and the breakfast meeting lasted for nearly an hour.

Asked why Jung quit, Kejriwal said, "He resigned due to personal reasons."

On Thursday Jung's office, without citing reasons for his sudden exit, said, "he would be returning to academics".

Jung's decision had taken political circles by surprise. Sources close to him had said that his resignation has nothing to do with his acrimonious relationship with the AAP government over matters of jurisdiction and he was contemplating to quit for last few months.

The Chief Minister was in Ranchi on Thursday when the news of Jung's resignation broke.

"Sh Jung's resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours," he had tweeted.

Kejriwal is scheduled to address a rally on demonetisation in Jaipur at noon.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

A day on, Kejriwal visits Jung, meeting lasts for an hour

Jung's office, without citing reasons for his exit, said, 'he would be returning to academics'

A day after Najeeb Jung resigned as Delhi's Lt Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met him at Raj Niwas in New Delhi.

Kejriwal reached the L-G's official residence around 8 am and the breakfast meeting lasted for nearly an hour.

Asked why Jung quit, Kejriwal said, "He resigned due to personal reasons."

On Thursday Jung's office, without citing reasons for his sudden exit, said, "he would be returning to academics".

Jung's decision had taken political circles by surprise. Sources close to him had said that his resignation has nothing to do with his acrimonious relationship with the AAP government over matters of jurisdiction and he was contemplating to quit for last few months.

The Chief Minister was in Ranchi on Thursday when the news of Jung's resignation broke.

"Sh Jung's resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours," he had tweeted.

Kejriwal is scheduled to address a rally on demonetisation in Jaipur at noon.

image
Business Standard
177 22