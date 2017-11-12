A long road ahead for Jagan Mohan in Andhra Pradesh

Two days before YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy started a six-month, 3,000-km padayatra from the temple town of Tirupati on November 6, one more party MLA crossed over to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Vijayawada. Vantala Rajeswari, who represents a scheduled tribe constituency in East Godavari district, was the 22nd MLA to quit Jagan Mohan’s party in the past three and a half years, bringing down the strength of the lone opposition party in the 175-seat assembly to 44. A year ago, Rajeswari had ...