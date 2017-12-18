A moral victory for us in Gujarat, says Congress

-
The Congress on Monday termed its outing in the Gujarat assembly polls under the stewardship of party president Rahul Gandhi as its "moral victory".
"Congress' Party's campaign under the leadership of #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi ji has led to a moral victory for our party in #Gujarat...," AICC general secretary in-charge for Gujarat Ashok Gehlot tweeted.
According to results and trends available on the Election Commission's website, the Congress was locked in a close contest with the BJP.
From the results announced till now, the Congress emerged victorious in 65 assembly segments, while the BJP bagged 74 seats. The Congress was leading in 12 other seats. The BJP was ahead in 25 constituencies.
There are 182 seats in Gujarat Assembly.
Earlier in the day, several Congress leaders attributed the party's good show in the polls to "very effective campaign" of Gandhi.
