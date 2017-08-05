A party constantly in strife

-
ALSO READNo split in SP? Shivpal says launching new party, Mulayam says no such plan Shivpal plans his own party with Mulayam, refuses to tango with Akhilesh SP split: Shivpal, Mulayam's new party launch a move closer to BJP? UP Assembly polls: Litmus test for ruling Yadav clan, Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party: Free fall or slow decline?
-
Strife within the Samajwadi Party (SP) never seems to end. A new salvo has been fired on behalf of Akhilesh Yadav. Last week in Kanpur, Samajwadi MLA from Hardoi and former minister Nitin Agrawal took on the Shivpal Yadav faction and said that some people in the party had stabbed the SP in the back and joined forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Without naming Shivpal Yadav, he said those people had held some of the most important portfolios in the SP government in Uttar Pradesh. His remarks should be seen in the context of some members of the Assembly and council who belonged to the SP, crossing the floor and joining the BJP. One of them was Bukkal Nawab, founder president of the Rashtriya Shia Samaj, who had been an SP member since 1992 and was considered close to Mulayam Singh Yadav. Nawab offered to donate Rs 10 lakh towards the building of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU