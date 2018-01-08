A son(ny) address: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son makes political debut

On Monday, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, elder of the two sons of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressed a (BJP) election meeting in Kolaras assembly constituency. Kartikey, in his early 20s and a law graduate, has addressed public meetings earlier, but this was his first outside Budhni, the assembly constituency of his father. Kolaras in Shivpuri district is slated for a bypoll. Madhya Pradesh assembly polls are scheduled at the end of the year, and a win in the bypoll is crucial for the ruling as well as opposition Kartikey addressing a public meeting has yet again fuelled speculation about his impending entry into However, he won't be the first son of a politician to enter MP Sons of Shukla, Arjun Singh, Madhavrao Scindia and have all followed their fathers into in the state.