A son(ny) address: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son makes political debut

Kartikey, in his early 20s and a law graduate, has addressed public meetings earlier

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

On Monday, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, elder of the two sons of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election meeting in Kolaras assembly constituency. Kartikey, in his early 20s and a law graduate, has addressed public meetings earlier, but this was his first outside Budhni, the assembly constituency of his father. Kolaras in Shivpuri district is slated for a bypoll. Madhya Pradesh assembly polls are scheduled at the end of the year, and a win in the bypoll is crucial for the ruling BJP as well as opposition Congress. Kartikey addressing a public meeting has yet again fuelled speculation about his impending entry into politics. However, he won't be the first son of a politician to enter MP politics. Sons of Ravi Shankar Shukla, Arjun Singh, Madhavrao Scindia and Digvijaya Singh have all followed their fathers into politics in the state.
First Published: Mon, January 08 2018. 22:08 IST

