Rahul, Chidambaram attack PM Modi's electrification claim; call it 'jumla'
Aam Aadmi Party replaces three leaders of Opposition in Delhi MCDs

Necessary changes in the leadership will be made from time to time, said AAP spokesperson

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it has appointed new Leaders of Opposition in the three civic bodies in the national capital which at present are under the BJP's control.

The three new faces as opposition leaders are Anil Lakda in North MCD, Praveen Kumar Rajput in the South MCD and Kuldeep Kumar in the East MCD.

AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey said the party had promised its councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi that necessary changes in the leadership will be made from time to time and the new appointments are a fulfilment of that promise.

He added that the incumbent leaders of opposition had done "good work" in the civic bodies and under their leadership the party undertook several agitations and protests.

In power with a brute majority in the Delhi Assembly, the AAP fared poorly in its debut MCD polls last year and had to settle as opposition party in all the three civic bodies.
First Published: Tue, May 01 2018. 08:38 IST

