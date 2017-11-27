AAP and Congress not to field candidate against Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani

The today said it will not field any candidate against Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who is contesting from the Vadgam Assembly constituency in as an Independent with the Congress's support.



The Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district is reserved for



"The has decided not to field any candidate from Vadgam from where Dalit protest leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as an Independent candidate."Looking at the appeal made by him, the party believes that the contest should be between the and Jignesh Mevani," the party said in a statement.The has supported Mevani's candidature and asked its sitting Manibhai Vaghela not to contest from the seat as part of an agreement reached with the Dalit leader.Chief Minister and convener Kejriwal extended best wishes to the 34-year-old Dalit activist. "Best wishes, Jignesh," Kejriwal today wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.Mevani had also taken to Twitter to announce his candidature. He wrote, "Friends, I'm contesting from Vadgam-11 seat of Banaskantha district of as an independent candidate. We shall fight, we shall win.""All political parties opposed to the are saying that Jignesh Mevani is a symbol of struggle against the ruling BJP, and they believe the contest should be between these two people only."We have appealed to all political parties to support me," Mevani told reporters.The has so far announced candidates for over 30 assembly seats in The Delhi-headquartered party has maintained its contest is with the ruling