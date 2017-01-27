AAP confident of winning Punjab, Goa polls: Manish Sisodia

The is confident of winning assembly elections in both and Goa, Deputy Chief Minister said.

An election victory in a major state like will give a huge boost to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nationally for its brand of "clean politics", Sisodia said in a 45-minute interview.

In contrast to the uneasy ties it had with former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung, Sisodia told IANS that the government was "comfortable" with Baijal, who took charge on December 31.

"I have met him many times and we feel comfortable with him," said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio and is a confidant of Chief Minister and leader Arvind Kejriwal.

"We ( government and Baijal) have been discussing issues. Many files that had been held up (by Jung) are being cleared... He is a positive man."

Sisodia said Baijal had worked in several government departments in and knew the problems faced by the national capital.

Sisodia's praise of the new Lt Governor marks a major departure from the way the government in and Jung were in perennial conflict mode over issues of governance.

With less than a week left for campaigning in and for the February 4 assembly elections, the 45-year-old leader said he was sure the party would take power in both the states.

"We will have a clean sweep" in the battle for the 117-seat assembly, he said. "It will be like a verdict."

The swept 67 of the 70 seats in in February 2015, delivering the first electoral rout to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he became the Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001.

According to Sisodia, the AAP's achievements in the education and health sectors, and the various steps it had taken for the trading community in Delhi, were enormously helping the party in Punjab.

He accused the and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological parent, of telling people in Punjab's rural areas to vote for the if they were unhappy with the Akali- government.

"This has backfired," said Sisodia, who returned from recently after extensively campaigning there. "It has made people believe Kejriwal's charge that the Akalis and the are secretly allied against the AAP."

Sisodia claimed the would win the battle for the 40-seat assembly too.

He said Kejriwal's appeal was working in both and Goa, and the ruling had been weakened in Goa. "People in are looking for a new hope. That hope is AAP."

Sisodia said it was part of the AAP's political strategy to name former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes as the chief ministerial candidate in but name none in Punjab.

He said it was sad Modi did not accept his party's request to have "a healthy competition" between the central and governments in the areas of Digital India, Clean India and Skill Development.

"The BJP," he said, "does not have new ideas. They only believe in politics of gimmicks. This can't work in the long run."