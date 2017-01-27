AAP confident of winning Punjab, Goa polls: Manish Sisodia

The AAP
is confident of winning assembly elections in both Punjab
and Goa, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
said.
An election victory in a major state like Punjab
will give a huge boost to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nationally for its brand of "clean politics", Sisodia said in a 45-minute interview.
In contrast to the uneasy ties it had with former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung, Sisodia told IANS that the Delhi
government was "comfortable" with Baijal, who took charge on December 31.
"I have met him many times and we feel comfortable with him," said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio and is a confidant of Chief Minister and AAP
leader Arvind Kejriwal.
"We (Delhi
government and Baijal) have been discussing issues. Many files that had been held up (by Jung) are being cleared... He is a positive man."
Sisodia said Baijal had worked in several government departments in Delhi
and knew the problems faced by the national capital.
Sisodia's praise of the new Lt Governor marks a major departure from the way the AAP
government in Delhi
and Jung were in perennial conflict mode over issues of governance.
With less than a week left for campaigning in Punjab
and Goa
for the February 4 assembly elections, the 45-year-old AAP
leader said he was sure the party would take power in both the states.
"We will have a clean sweep" in the battle for the 117-seat Punjab
assembly, he said. "It will be like a Delhi
verdict."
The AAP
swept 67 of the 70 seats in Delhi
in February 2015, delivering the first electoral rout to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he became the Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001.
According to Sisodia, the AAP's achievements in the education and health sectors, and the various steps it had taken for the trading community in Delhi, were enormously helping the party in Punjab.
He accused the Akali Dal
and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological parent, of telling people in Punjab's rural areas to vote for the Congress
if they were unhappy with the Akali-BJP
government.
"This has backfired," said Sisodia, who returned from Punjab
recently after extensively campaigning there. "It has made people believe Kejriwal's charge that the Akalis and the Congress
are secretly allied against the AAP."
Sisodia claimed the AAP
would win the battle for the 40-seat Goa
assembly too.
He said Kejriwal's appeal was working in both Punjab
and Goa, and the ruling BJP
had been weakened in Goa. "People in Goa
are looking for a new hope. That hope is AAP."
Sisodia said it was part of the AAP's political strategy to name former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes as the chief ministerial candidate in Goa
but name none in Punjab.
He said it was sad Modi did not accept his party's request to have "a healthy competition" between the central and Delhi
governments in the areas of Digital India, Clean India and Skill Development.
"The BJP," he said, "does not have new ideas. They only believe in politics of gimmicks. This can't work in the long run."
