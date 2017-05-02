AAP crisis deepens as Vishwas hints he may quit

Vishwas appeared defiant despite the party's gag order of not talking to the media

The crisis in the deepened on Tuesday after senior leader indicated he could quit the party, alleging conspiracies were being hatched against him.



Vishwas also appeared defiant despite the party's gag order of not talking to the media and said he will keep highlighting the mistakes of the and say what is right in the interest of the country.



Amid murmurs that he wants to head the party, the poet- turned-politician said he harbours no ambitions to become chief minister, deputy chief minister or national convener.



Several MLAs too are in favour of a greater role for Vishwas in the after the party's poor show in the Punjab Assembly and



"I have conveyed this to Arvind, Manish (Sisodia) and I reiterate it today that I don't want to become chief minister, deputy chief minister or AAP's national convener.



"I don't want to join any political party or (political party founded by expelled leader and Prashant Bhushan).



"I don't know what you want to do, but I don't want to do this," Vishwas told reporters outside his Ghaziabad residence, as he turned emotional.



The leader was particularly upset with Okhla MLA who on Sunday had alleged that Vishwas was plotting a coup against party chief and Delhi CM and that he was an "RSS-BJP agent".



He said Khan was merely a "mask" behind those hatching conspiracies against him.



"Had said anything like this against Arvind or Manish, he would have been shown the door in 10 minutes," Vishwas said.



Reacting to this, Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader Sisodia said Vishwas' comments are only hurting the party and affecting morale.



"He doesn't talk in the PAC. He should put forth his views in the PAC," Sisodia said.



Earlier, Vishwas had differed with Kejriwal on the issue of electronic voting machines (EVMs). He had refused to attribute the AAP's recent poll losses to alleged manipulation of EVMs and had instead stressed on the need to introspect.



Earlier in the day, several MLAs, including Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra met Vishwas, seeking to pacify him.



However, it appeared to have yielded no results. Vishwas also remained adamant on Khan being sacked from the party.



Khan had resigned from the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) yesterday.

Press Trust of India