AAP crisis: Kapil Mishra says will reveal names linked to tanker scam today

(AAP) leader Kapil Mishra, who was removed from the Delhi Cabinet in a reshuffle on Saturday, has claimed that he would expose the names involved in an alleged Rs 400 crore on 11:30 am on Sunday at Rajghat.

On Saturday, shortly after being removed from the Delhi Cabinet, former Delhi water minister Mishra said he may have been axed for saying he would submit the names of those people involved in the tanker scam to the Anti Bureau (ACB).





In a series of Hindi tweets, Mishra claimed that he had approached Delhi Chief Minister with details and names regarding the scam. He added that he had a clean record and that he was the "only minister" without charges against him.

"It has nothing to do with the MCD polls, and till now, I have not received any official confirmation so far. But I met this morning, and I said that it has been a year since the report on the tanker scam was tabled and no action has been taken," Mishra told ANI.

"I had told him that I will submit the names of the responsible persons to the Anti Bureau (ACB)," Mishra added.

However, sources close to Kejriwal claim that Mishra neither met the chief minister nor did he submit any papers related to the tanker scam.

"I have also written a letter to the ACB and have sought appointment from them. Tomorrow (Sunday), I will expose everyone involved in the scam and will apprise the ACB," he added.

More turbulence ahead for AAP?

His removal from the state Cabinet came days after he sided with senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership.

His sacking also highlighted the simmering tension between the leadership and Vishwas, which could snowball into a major crisis for the poll-battered AAP.

AAP founder member has hinted at more rebellion in the party after his colleague Mishra was axed from the Cabinet. Soon after Mishra's ouster, Vishwas took to Twitter to air his rebellious mood.





my letter to ACB Chief Meena pic.twitter.com/0odaAiOtAq — (@KapilMishraAAP) May 6, 2017 When posted a letter on Twitter addressed to Delhi ACB Chief M K Meena asking him why former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit has not been questioned, Vishwas re-tweeted Mishra's tweet and said: "No compromise on corruption".

In his next tweet, he vowed to continue the fight against in and outside the party.

In his last tweet, Vishwas hinted at launching another Jantar-Mantar type movement against