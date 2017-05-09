AAP crisis: Now, Kapil Mishra says Kejriwal has become like Jaitely, Sibal

Former (AAP) minister showed no signs of slowing down as he slammed Delhi Chief Minister in multiple tweets on Monday.

Referring to the manner in which Kejriwal handled the allegations of against him, Mishra likened him to Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley and Kapil Sibal. Mishra was implying that Kejriwal had become exactly what he had been ostensibly fighting for so long — a part of the corrupt political system, no different from established parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Congress.





AAP's high-powered Political Affairs Committee (PAC), chaired by Kejriwal, on Monday night suspended Mishra from the party's primary membership. Earlier, on Saturday, Mishra had been sacked from the Delhi Cabinet. For his part, Mishra compared his actions in 'exposing' Kejriwal's to what the anti- crusader has been doing himself since long before he joined politics.

has called Mishra's allegation – that he saw Kejriwal receive Rs 2 crore in cash from leader at his residence and that Jain had settled a Rs 50 crore deal for the chief minister's brother-in-law, Surender Kumar Bansal - "baseless".

According to CNN News18 , Bansal passed away on Sunday night at Gurgaon hospital, hours after Mishra made the allegations of which involved him too.





A defiant Mishra, in his verbal volleys on the Twitter, after his suspension, went on to elaborate his earlier tweets. Mishra was also not impressed by Kejriwal's response to his allegations. Responding to the supremo's tweet that "truth will triumph", Mishra said that he welcomed Kejriwal to have his name smeared all he wanted during the Delhi Legislative Assembly's special session on Tuesday, but the chief minister would have to face a probe in the matter nonetheless.

"First FIR will be on cash deal between Satyendra Jain and Ji.

"Second FIR will be on How Satyendra Jain has benefitted close relatives of in illegal land deals.





"Information related to third FIR has been received today through 'Lets Clean Campaign'," he claimed.

hits back

Both Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit back at Mishra, saying that he had "lost his mental balance" and that he was levelling "baseless allegations". ( Read more

"PAC is going on, even the embers in the funeral pyre of someone (Kejriwal's brother-in-law), have not gone cold, and allegation is being made in his name. Has the humanity died? Such baseless charge. Get some evidence," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

On Monday, Jain categorically rejected Mishra's charge, saying that "no deal took place" between him and Kejriwal and that this was just an "attempt to defame the AAP".

"He (Mishra) says Kejriwal's brother-in-law was to get the favour from a deal. It is shameful and disgusting. The person who has died today (brother-in-law), he is making allegation about a man who is dead," Jain said.