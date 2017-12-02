AAP enters UP politics, wins 11 seats in civic polls; should BJP worry?

The (AAP), in its maiden foray into the civil polls in Uttar Pradesh, made an impressive entry and won 19 Nagar Panchayat member seats, two Nagar Panchayat chairman seats and 15 Nagar Palika Parishad members.

According to the state election commission, it has also managed to win three corporation seats in the urban body polls as well.

The Nagar Panchayat head of AAP have been elected in Tendwari (Banda) and Sahaspur (Bijnore). In the Nagar Palika Parishad polls, has won two seats in Jhansi and one in Moradabad.

AAP's Vibhu Tripathi has won as a corporation in ward 6 in Lalganj, Rae Bareli, Jabbar from ward number 34 in Rae Bareli, and Haseen Jehan has become corporate from ward 51 in Moradabad.

leaders are jubilant about the "inroads" in UP and say that "their take home is a happy one and gives them immense satisfaction and opportunity to work for the welfare of the people".

State spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari told IANS that they are happy at the acceptability of the party in many places and would come true to the faith shown by voters towards its candidates.

had put up mayoral candidates at 11 places but none of its candidates could make it. Its candidate in Lucknow, Priyanka Maheshwari polled over 25,000 votes - the highest anywhere in the state for the party.

"We had limited resources and we are thankful to the people for reposing faith in us, we will try to better our performance in the coming elections," said Maheshwari.