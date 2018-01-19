AAP MLAs disqualification issue: BJP, Cong demand Kejriwal's resignation

Politicos of Opposition parties on Friday demanded resignation of Chief Minister and said the (AAP) has lost the moral rights to stay on his post.

The said, "From ' against Corruption' to 'I am Corruption', has covered the journey in a short time.

Do they still have morality to stay in government in "

Echoing the similar statement, said, "Kejriwal ji doesn't have the moral right to stay on his post, he must resign. will carry out a 'jan aandolan' regarding the same."

The (ECI) has today recommended that 20 MLAs of the anti-corruption party be disqualified from the Assembly for holding 'office of profit'.

The ECI has sent its recommendation to the for his assent and it remains to be seen what action he takes on it. In cases where petitions are made seeking disqualification of lawmakers, the sends a reference to the ECI which decides on the case by sending back its opinion.

In the current scenario, the petition was directed at 21 MLAs, but one has resigned.

If the gives his assent, the disqualification of the legislators would pave the way for bye-elections in

The MLAs' pleas that the case against them be dropped were rejected by the ECI in June 2017.