AAP MLAs disqualification issue: BJP, Cong demand Kejriwal's resignation

Politicos of Opposition parties on Friday demanded resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has lost the moral rights to stay on his post.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "From 'India against Corruption' to 'I am Corruption', Aam Aadmi Party has covered the journey in a short time.
Do they still have morality to stay in government in Delhi?"
Echoing the similar statement, Congress leader Ajay Maken said, "Kejriwal ji doesn't have the moral right to stay on his post, he must resign. Congress will carry out a 'jan aandolan' regarding the same."
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has today recommended that 20 MLAs of the anti-corruption party be disqualified from the Delhi Assembly for holding 'office of profit'.
The ECI has sent its recommendation to the President for his assent and it remains to be seen what action he takes on it. In cases where petitions are made seeking disqualification of lawmakers, the President sends a reference to the ECI which decides on the case by sending back its opinion.
In the current scenario, the petition was directed at 21 MLAs, but one has resigned.
If the President gives his assent, the disqualification of the legislators would pave the way for bye-elections in Delhi.
The MLAs' pleas that the case against them be dropped were rejected by the ECI in June 2017.
