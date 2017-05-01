TRENDING ON BS
AAP MLAs to Arvind Kejriwal: Sack 'treacherous' Amanatullah Khan

To sack Khan for terming AAP National Executive member Kumar Vishwas 'a BJP agent'

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Forty Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have demanded party convenor Arvind Kejriwal to sack party MLA Amanatullah Khan for terming AAP National Executive member Kumar Vishwas 'a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agent'.

All the MLAs in a signed letter urged Kejriwal to immediately sack Khan from the AAP Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the party.

"We all condemn Amanullah's statement and see it as anti-party and a traitorous act for the AAP movement," says the letter.

The MLAs also demanded a probe to ascertain on whose behest Khan made such statement.

Amanullah told a Hindi news channel that Kumar Vishwas wanted to break the AAP and was acting like a BJP agent.

"Like Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, Kumar Vishwas wants to control and break the AAP. He is inviting AAP MLAs to his home and telling them to make him AAP Convenor in place of Arvind Kejriwal or else join the BJP, which is offering each MLA an amount of Rs 30 crore," Khan told the news channel.

