AAP MLAs to Arvind Kejriwal: Sack 'treacherous' Amanatullah Khan

All the MLAs in a signed letter urged Kejriwal to immediately sack
Khan from the AAP
Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the party.
"We all condemn Amanullah's statement and see it as anti-party and a traitorous act for the AAP
movement," says the letter.
The MLAs also demanded a probe to ascertain on whose behest Khan made such statement.
Amanullah told a Hindi news channel that Kumar Vishwas
wanted to break the AAP
and was acting like a BJP
agent.
"Like Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, Kumar Vishwas
wants to control and break the AAP.
He is inviting AAP
MLAs to his home and telling them to make him AAP
Convenor in place of Arvind Kejriwal
or else join the BJP, which is offering each MLA an amount of Rs 30 crore," Khan told the news channel.
