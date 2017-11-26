AAP needs to find right way forward, achieve goal set 5 years ago: Vishwas

-
-
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder-member Kumar Vishwas on Sunday said the party had moved away from the path it set out on and has to find the right way forward.
He was speaking at the Aam Aadmi Party's national conference on its fifth anniversary at the Ramlila Maidan here, which saw the participation of party representatives from 22 states.
"Don't you think we have gone somewhere else from where we were moving to five years ago? We have to find the right way," the AAP leader said.
He also called for introspection on the part of the AAP leadership and cadres. "We should think about ourselves as to where we started five years ago and where we are now."
Vishwas said some party leaders do not talk about social activist Anna Hazare, under whose leadership many of the AAP leader participated in the 2011 anti-corruption movement. "Anna was the creator of this campaign."
Referring to AAP National Council meeting held this month, he said his name was not in the list of speakers at the event. However, he said, he will not go anywhere and stay in the party.
In October, AAP revoked the suspension of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who had accused Vishwas of being a traitor. In May, Khan was suspended the day Vishwas was named AAP incharge of Rajasthan.
The India Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare had started from Ramlila Maidan, which later led to the birth of the AAP in 2012.
Party leaders Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Ashutosh, Pankaj Gupta and others were present at the event.
