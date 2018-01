Three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi fall vacant in January and the ruling (AAP) nominated its leader Sanjay Singh, Delhi-based businessman and chartered accountant for these seats on Wednesday. Given the party's numbers in the Delhi assembly, all three are slated to win, which made other parties visibly unhappy. unit chief said the had "betrayed" people by nominating "two businessmen" including who quit the in November. president said when Gupta came to him to tender his resignation he mentioned he had been promised a Rajya Sabha berth by the Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi would be held on January 16.