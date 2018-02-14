AAP now a 'khap party', failed on every front: Congress

The on Wednesday described the (AAP) as a "khap party" and said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has failed on all fronts in the last three years.

"This is not an Aam Aadmi Party, but a khap party which has failed on every front," told the media here on the third anniversary of the government.

He also accused the of not fulfilling any of his poll promises which he made during the assembly elections.

Slamming Kejriwal for not bringing a strict Lokpal Bill, Maken said: "In 2014, when they got 28 seats, they resigned within 49 days alleging the and the BJP were not allowing them to bring proper Lokpal."

"But when they again came back in 2015 with 67 seats, they brought a different Lokpal instead of strict Lokpal," he said.

Maken, who was also accompanied by former Sheila Dikshit, compared the work of the government and the AAP government in the city.

Talking about the health sector, the former Union said: "During Sheila Dikshit's government, got 14 hospitals and over 3,700 new beds were added."

"But during the last three years, not a single new hospital has come up," he said.

Comparing the work of the two governments in the education sector, Maken said: "The government during its regime opened six new university and deemed universities each, 22 general education colleges and 20 professional education colleges.

"Five ITIs and 54 ITCs were also opened during our government," he said.

"But under Kejriwal government, not a single new college or university came up in the city. Even the drop out rate of students in the government schools has gone up," he said.

The also slammed Kejriwal over the condition of the Transport Corporation (DTC) and said: "In the last three years, the has bought only one new bus.

Even the total number of DTC buses in the fleet has gone down"

Hitting out at the AAP government over the Metro Rail Corporation projects' delay, he said: "For the first time in the history of Delhi, the work on DMRC project has been delayed by two years."

"During our government, 192 km of metro line, 141 metro stations, seven interchange stations were built in record time. The government even brought 216 metro train sets for the people of Delhi," Maken added.