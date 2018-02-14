AAP now a 'khap party', failed on every front: Congress

-
ALSO READAAP MLAs disqualification issue: BJP, Cong demand Kejriwal's resignation President order disqualifying MLAs 'unconstitutional', 'dangerous': AAP Meghalaya assembly elections: AAP to contest 35 seats Delhi court grants bail to suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra Kumar Vishwas at centre of conspiracies to topple Kejriwal govt: AAP
-
The Congress on Wednesday described the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a "khap party" and said the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has failed on all fronts in the last three years.
"This is not an Aam Aadmi Party, but a khap party which has failed on every front," Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken told the media here on the third anniversary of the Delhi government.
He also accused the Delhi Chief Minister of not fulfilling any of his poll promises which he made during the assembly elections.
Slamming Kejriwal for not bringing a strict Lokpal Bill, Maken said: "In 2014, when they got 28 seats, they resigned within 49 days alleging the Congress and the BJP were not allowing them to bring proper Lokpal."
"But when they again came back in 2015 with 67 seats, they brought a different Lokpal instead of strict Lokpal," he said.
Maken, who was also accompanied by former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, compared the work of the Congress government and the AAP government in the city.
Talking about the health sector, the former Union Minister said: "During Sheila Dikshit's government, Delhi got 14 hospitals and over 3,700 new beds were added."
"But during the last three years, not a single new hospital has come up," he said.
Comparing the work of the two governments in the education sector, Maken said: "The Congress government during its regime opened six new university and deemed universities each, 22 general education colleges and 20 professional education colleges.
"Five ITIs and 54 ITCs were also opened during our government," he said.
"But under Kejriwal government, not a single new college or university came up in the city. Even the drop out rate of students in the government schools has gone up," he said.
The Congress leader also slammed Kejriwal over the condition of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and said: "In the last three years, the Kejriwal government has bought only one new bus.
Even the total number of DTC buses in the fleet has gone down"
Hitting out at the AAP government over the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation projects' delay, he said: "For the first time in the history of Delhi, the work on DMRC project has been delayed by two years."
"During our government, 192 km of metro line, 141 metro stations, seven interchange stations were built in record time. The Congress government even brought 216 metro train sets for the people of Delhi," Maken added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU