AAP 'office of profit' case: EC's decision unfortunate, says Kumar Vishwas

(AAP) leader on Saturday termed the disqualification of 20 of its MLAs for holding the as 'unfortunate' and 'sad'.

"It's very unfortunate and sad that the has recommended 20 (AAP) MLAs be disqualified from the Delhi Assembly for holding offices of profit.

I had given certain suggestions earlier but I was told it's the CM's prerogative to appoint people so I kept quiet," Vishwas told ANI.

Vishwas said that he has also been removed from various WhatsApp groups of the party.

However, petitioner Prashant Patel in the MLAs' case has expressed satisfaction over the ECI's recommendations.

The ECI on Friday recommended President that the 20 MLAs be disqualified.

In cases where petitions are made seeking the disqualification of lawmakers, the President sends a reference to the ECI which decides on the case by sending back its opinion.

If the president gives his assent, the disqualification of the legislators would pave the way for bye-elections in Delhi.