AAP's Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey resigns after poll debacle

Owning moral responsibility for the AAP's debacle in the municipal elections, senior party leader on Wednesday resigned as the party's convenor.

He sent his resignation to Chief Minister and party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

"I have resigned from the post of Convenor and conveyed to National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to give this responsibility to someone else," Pandey tweeted.

Pandey was the party's unit convenor and played a key role in the municipal polls in the city.

The (BJP) swept the municipal polls winning 181 seats, (AAP) got 47 seats while the Congress was restricted to only 30 seats.