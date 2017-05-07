TRENDING ON BS
AAP's Kumar Vishwas defends Kejriwal, says can't imagine him taking bribe

Party's Political Affairs Committee is expected to meet today evening or by tomorrow

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kumar Vishwas
File photo of AAP leader Kumar Vishwas speaking to the media at his residence in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

Senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas on Sunday came out in support of Arvind Kejriwal, saying he has known him for 12 years and even his enemies cannot imagine him taking a bribe.

His remarks came hours after Kapil Mishra, who was on Saturday sacked as Delhi water minister, alleged that he saw Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain giving Kejriwal Rs 2 crore.

"We can disagree, fight or be disappointed with each other ... I know Arvind for 12 years and I can say that I cannot imagine him taking a bribe or being corrupt ... Even his enemies cannot imagine this," he told reporters.

"Kejriwal has said this 100 times that he should be removed if he is corrupt. I have called Satyendra Jain and asked him to explain his position in the  Political Affairs Committee (PAC) ... Whether he is being framed or has there been a mistake, we are ready for an investigation ... Be it an ED or a CBI probe," Vishwas said.

He told reporters that the AAP's Political Affairs Committee will meet either in the evening or tomorrow.

"I feel sad about the allegations. Be it about the party's internal talks, discrepancies in ticket distribution, loopholes in political agenda but it is wrong to level such allegations publicly," he said.

Mishra is considered close to Vishwas, who had recently threatened to quit the party. The former Delhi water minister had extended support to Vishwas when he had clashed with the party leadership.

Earlier in the day, Mishra said he gave a statement to Lt Governor Anil Baijal on "various irregularities he witnessed during his two-year stint as a minister in the Kejriwal government".

