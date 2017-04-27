AAP's Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh quits post

-
ALSO READAmarinder Singh, Arvind Kejriwal fall out on Twitter over Punjab polls Congress, AAP have no right to seek votes in Punjab polls: BJP Punjab polls: Congress hits out at 'indecisive' Kejriwal No objection to Punjab, Goa voting on same day, says Arvind Kejriwal Punjab polls: Bains brothers likely to join hands with AAP
-
Today's resignations came after the AAP's Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey had on Wednesday quit over the party's defeat in the Delhi municipal polls.
मैंने पंजाब के प्रभारी पद से अपना इस्तीफ़ा राष्ट्रीय संयोजक @ArvindKejriwal जी को दे दिया है, दुर्गेश ने भी सह प्रभारी पद छोड़ा।— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) April 27, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU