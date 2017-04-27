TRENDING ON BS
AAP's Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh quits post

Arvind Kejriwal-led party could bag only 20 seats in the Punjab assembly elections in Feb

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sanjay Singh
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday resigned as the party's Punjab in-charge over its drubbing in the state Assembly polls in February.

"I have submitted my resignation as the party in-charge of Punjab to AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Durgesh (Pathak) has also submitted his resignation as co-in charge," Singh said in a tweet.

Today's resignations came after the AAP's Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey had on Wednesday quit over the party's defeat in the Delhi municipal polls.

It was, however, unclear whether Singh and Pathak's resignations have been accepted or not. Both leaders were close confidants of Kejriwal and the key members in formulating AAP's strategy for Punjab Assembly polls, where it bagged only 20 seats, much below its expectations.

There has also been a demand from AAP workers in Punjab to fix responsibility for the party's defeat.

The AAP could bag only 48 out of 272 seats in the MCD elections, results for which were announced on Wednesday.

