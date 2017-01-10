AAP says Kejriwal won't be Punjab CM; parties target AAP

The AAP
on Tuesday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
won't be the Punjab
Chief Minister, hours after a remark by AAP
leader Manish Sisodia asking people to vote for the party "thinking Kejriwal is the Chief Minister" drew widespread flak.
The Aam Aadmi Party
leadership came in for sharp criticism from the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Congress and the BJP for the "secret wish" of Kejriwal to head Punjab
if the AAP
is voted to power.
Kejriwal is the party's face in Punjab
and this doesn't mean he will be its Chief Minister if the AAP
wins, the party said.
AAP
leader Atishi Marlena told CNN that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia's remarks on Kejriwal being the CM face in Punjab
were twisted out of context.
"He (Sisodia) said vote as if Kejriwal is going to be the CM. He did not say Kejriwal will be the Chief Minister. He is the face of AAP
and that is the face the people of Punjab
are looking at," Marlena said.
"Kejriwal represents AAP. He represents credibility because he fulfilled several promises in Delhi. He is bringing that credibility to Punjab
saying all promises made to the people of Punjab
will be fulfilled," she said.
"This is not same as saying that he will be the CM there."
She added that Kejriwal was the Chief Minister of Delhi and was committed to the people of the national capital.
"You should vote thinking that you are voting to make Kejriwal as the Chief Minister (of Punjab). Your vote is for Kejriwal," Sisodia told a gathering in Mohali, adjoining Chandigarh, on Tuesday.
"People have been asking me who will be the Punjab
Chief Minister (if AAP
is voted to power). I have said that they should believe that Kejriwal is going to be Punjab's CM," Sisodia remarked.
Sisodia said: "No matter who becomes the Chief Minister of Punjab, it will be the responsibility of Kejriwal to get all the promises honoured. I give you the guarantee for this."
The Akali Dal immediately lashed out at the AAP
saying that projecting Kejriwal as Chief Minister "was an insult to the entire Punjab
leadership of AAP".
Akali Dal secretary Daljit Singh Cheema said that "this announcement has unmasked the lust and hunger of Kejriwal".
He said that by projecting Kejriwal as the face of the AAP
in Punjab, the party leadership has accepted that none of its state leaders was worth projecting as a face for the post of Chief Minister.
"This action of Kejriwal also amounts to betrayal with the people of Delhi. After miserably failing to perform as per the expectations of the people of the national capital, Kejriwal has decided to run away from his responsibility," said Cheema, Punjab's Education Minister.
Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the statement by Sisodia had exposed the "secret wish of Kejriwal".
Sirsa questioned the AAP
for not announcing the name of its Punjab
Chief Ministerial candidate when it had announced its Goa Chief Minister's face.
"Kejriwal has finally exposed his obsessive and abominable lust for Punjab's Chief Ministerial position," Punjab
Congress president Amarinder Singh said.
He blasted the AAP
leader "for misleading the people of the state with his shameful lies to the contrary".
Amarinder said Kejriwal had been exposed by Sisodia's statement.
"The Congress had all along been maintaining that he had Kejriwal was eyeing the top post in Punjab
if his party came to power in Punjab."
The BJP too criticized the AAP, saying the party's "real face had been exposed".
Punjab
BJP President and union minister Vijay Sampla said Kejriwal and his gang wanted to take control of Punjab.
