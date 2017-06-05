TRENDING ON BS
AAP sees education as route to popularity and Class XII results are proof

The government has tried many innovations and is paying attention to training of teachers

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

CBSE results, Delhi students
Students celebrate their success in CBSE class 12th examination in New Delhi. PTI: Photo

Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi who also holds the education portfolio, has said several times that serious work by the Delhi government in the education sector is a legacy his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would be leaving behind. He validated this by citing the results of the Class XII examination, claiming government schools did better than private ones for a second year in a row. Actually, Delhi government schools have been doing better than private ones for several years. But, this does not detract from the fact that the AAP government’s allocation to education has been consistently high.  

graph
But, does spending alone ensure good education? Many northeastern states spend as much on education from their budget as the AAP government does. The difference is in quantifying of outcomes and setting a bar. Here, it is hard to fault the AAP. When the Central Board of Secondary Education results came out, even rival Venkaiah Naidu had to say the performance of government schools in Delhi was impressive. 

AAP clearly sees education as its route to popularity. The government has tried many innovations and is paying attention to training of teachers. If it keeps up with this, Delhi's government schools will acquire a new edge and profile that government schools all over India will seek to emulate.


 

