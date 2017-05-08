AAP suspends Kapil Mishra from primary membership

-
ALSO READAAP crisis: Kapil Mishra says will reveal names linked to tanker scam today Kejriwal's other headache: The alleged Rs 400-cr water tanker scam LIVE: Saw Kejriwal take Rs 2 cr with my own eyes, says AAP's Kapil Mishra Twitterati have a field day on charges by Kapil Mishra against Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal accepts mistakes post MCD failure: Need action, not excuses
-
The tanker scam relates to alleged irregularities in the hiring of private tankers to supply water.
The tanker scam relates to alleged irregularities in the hiring of private tankers to supply water.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU