AAP suspends Kapil Mishra from primary membership

Jain settled Rs 50 cr land deal for Kejriwal's brother-in-law: Kapil Mishra
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra arrives at ACB office to submit evidence in the alleged water tanker scam case to the Anti-Corruption Bureau in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
After a meeting on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) PAC suspended former Delhi water minister Kapil Mishra from the primary membership of the party.

On Sunday, Mishra levelled allegations of corruption against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Following his revelation, he submitted documents to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Monday to back his allegations that Kejriwal had delayed the probe into a Rs 400 crore tanker scam.

"I told the officials how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal deliberately delayed the report and how public money was misused," Mishra said. 

The tanker scam relates to alleged irregularities in the hiring of private tankers to supply water.

The BJP and Congress are demanding Kejriwal's ouster, but AAP is insisting that there was no merit in the allegation.

