AAP used two accounts, concealed info to evade taxes, claims Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj leader on Wednesday attacked the over the IT notice issued to it, alleging that the Kejriwal-led party kept double accounts, concealed information and dodged authorities.



Yadav, however, noted that the notice was also a political vendetta against the (AAP).



"Of course its vendetta. But a party that took on the entire political system should have known better. IT notice on solid grounds: kept double accounts, concealed info from public and dodged authorities. Exposes hypocrisy on financial probity and transparency," Yadav tweeted.The Department has charged the (AAP) with taking "hawala entries" worth Rs 2 crore from a Delhi-based operative and revoked the exemption given to it for being a political party, for the assessment year 2015- 16.The taxman, according to the penalty notice, has alleged that the Kejriwal-led party in power in "incorrectly disclosed the hawala money as voluntary donations".The department slapped these charges on in its assessment order issued to the party last week and determined the total taxable of at Rs 68.44 crore with a corresponding of Rs 30.67 crore for AY 2015-16.Reacting to the notice Kejriwal had termed it as the "height of political vendetta".Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, former leaders, had questioned the funding of the before they were ousted from the party in April 2015.

