AAP welcomes Kapil Mishra's suspension: Was much needed, say party leaders

After the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the (AAP) suspended from the party's primary membership, party leader Preeti Sharma Menon on Tuesday said it was a 'much needed and important decision' to keep discipline among the leaders.

Menon told ANI that was ranting allegations against the party at the behest of the (BJP).

"I think this is a very important and much needed decision. And I am very glad that the PAC did it very promptly. It is very important for the party's health that there should be discipline. What did was not an ordinary thing. He has been ranting white lies against the party and it is very clear that he is doing it at the behest of the BJP," she added.

Welcoming the decision, Menon said this complete maligning of the party without any basis, without any proof had to get this kind of severe action.

"And we all volunteers are united with the party leadership and we welcome this decision," she added.

Earlier in the day, Mishra, whose stunning allegations against Delhi Chief Minister threw the into turmoil a day before, said he would approach the CBI and lodge an FIR.

Mishra, who was sacked as Delhi cabinet minister on Saturday, reiterated his demand for a lie detector test on his allegations that he was an eyewitness to the Rs. 2 crore exchange between Kejriwal and Jain.

Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) chief M. K. Meena said that it would record Mishra's statement and after that the law would take its own course.

Meena also said that the sacked minister had yet to file a complaint on the alleged dubious transaction of Rs. 2 crore between Kejriwal and Jain.