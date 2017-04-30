Accused of murder, Independent UP MLA seeks Yogi's blessings to join BJP

Nautanwa Independent Aman Mani Tripathi, accused of murdering his wife, met Chief Minister On Sunday triggering speculations that he could join the (BJP) in the near future.

When confronted, Tripathi told ANI that is like his 'guardian' and if he is asked to join the party he will do so.

Tripathi also said he is only an accused in the case and has not been convicted.

Adityanath who has vowed to eliminate criminals and improve and order in the state was seen sharing the stage at an event in Gorakhpur with Tripathi yesterday.

This came as a shock to many, given Yogi Adityanath's strict stance on those who 'play with the law'.

Amanmani had earlier claimed that his wife Sara died in a road accident when they were on their way to Delhi for a holiday in July 9, 2015.

filed the charge sheet in a special in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad under Sections of 302 (murder), 498-A (husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.