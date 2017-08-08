Act East policy will be game changer for Northeast: Arunachal Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister has said that the cultural similarity between the people of countries and should become the fulcrum of friendship and the bedrock of all policies, both diplomatic and economic.



He said this during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of in Lao People's Republic capital Vientiane yesterday, an official communique said here today.



Mein said India is on the path to forge a strong partnership with countries under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi's will be a game changer for the Northeastern states of India vis-a-vis the Southeast Asian countries.Stressing on India's cultural diversity and the cultural similarities of with most countries, he said this should be reinforced through regular bilateral cultural exchanges.Mein also called for developing an institutional mechanism in this direction to enhance people-to-people contact and create a platform for developing better understanding and opportunities for economic activities in the due course of time, the release said.He urged the leaders to take full benefit of the agreement on trade in goods under the framework agreement on comprehensive economic cooperation between India and the countries.He also proposed to the Asean-India Business Council to consider organising a business-to-business meeting in for greater cooperation and understanding between the two regions.Mein also highlighted the diverse tribal culture, the immense potential in tourism, horticulture and hydro power sectors ofHe invited the nations to look at investment in infrastructure development such power evacuation as is also known as the powerhouse of India.He called for early re-opening of the historic Stilwell or Ledo Road that starts from Assam and passes through and Myanmar and culminates t Kunming in China."This road will facilitate transportation of products of to Myanmar and vice-versa and there will be considerable complimentary trade opportunities on both sides," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)