After bureaucracy, Yogi govt now shifts focus to policymakers

After taking steps to transform the of the bureaucracy and police department, Chief Minister has now drawn up a similar agenda for the state's policymakers.

Adityanath has, in a letter addressed to all parliamentarians, urged the legislators to devote a majority of their time in their respective constituencies. Elected representatives were asked to interact with people from their constituencies and help them resolve their grievances, some of which could merit action at the government level. This would aid speedy resolution of public grievances and productive utilisation of citizens' time, wrote the chief minister.

Going further, CM Adityanath has asked legislators to set aside specific days and time for conducting such meetings on a weekly basis. Drawing from these interactions, are also expected to share suggestions with the chief minister during the three days set aside for meeting the state legislators.

According to the existing schedule, the chief minister meets the state on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

After assuming office, Adityanath has been emphasising on taking pro-active measures to increase public contact and get spot feedback about government schemes and public grievances, while also purportedly gaining positive publicity through optics.

The CM, is himself, known to conduct spot inspections and his official residence continues to be a centre for sharing public grievances for a large number of people who come to Lucknow from various corners of the state.

Unlike the Samajwadi Party (SP), who failed to spread awareness about the various schemes launched under their rule, the Yogi government is focusing on improving promotion and awareness of state government launched programmes. Keeping this in mind, CM Adityanath has directed the UP information department to generate a robust system for using the social media for propagating government policies and schemes. The department has been asked to prepare an action plan to promote government schemes using Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.

State government has been working on a 100-day agenda that focuses on transforming the in state government offices and bureaucracy.

Ministers have been directed to issue a ‘white paper’ pertaining to their departments after 100 days of the new government assuming office.