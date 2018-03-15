After by-poll loss, BJP leader Giriraj says Araria will become 'terror hub'

on Thursday said Araria will soon become a "terror hub".

His statement came after the (BJP) lost the Araria Lok Sabha bypoll to the (RJD).

Speaking to ANI, the leader dubbed the result of the by-polls a threat for the state as well as for the nation.

"Araria isn't only a border area, it isn't only connected to Nepal and Bengal. An orthodox mentality has been formed after this. This is not only a threat for Bihar, but also for the country. It will become a terror hub," said Singh.

RJD on Wednesday won the Araria Lok Sabha bypoll by 61,788 votes.

RJD's Sarfaraz Alam, who was declared a winner, comprehensively beat his opponent Pradip Kumar Singh of

The bypoll for Araria seat was necessitated following the death of RJD MP Mohammed Taslimuddin.