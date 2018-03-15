After by-poll loss, BJP leader Giriraj says Araria will become 'terror hub'

-
ALSO READUttar Pradesh bypoll results: Template of opposition (dis)unity Uttar Pradesh and Bihar bypolls: Moderate to low polling recorded UP bypolls: Gorakhpur records 40% polling, Phulpur 29% till 4 pm, says EC UP, Bihar by-polls: BJP names candidates for Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Araira UP bypolls: Voter turnout at 20%, BJP confident of win; top 10 developments
-
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said Araria will soon become a "terror hub".
His statement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the Araria Lok Sabha bypoll to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader dubbed the result of the by-polls a threat for the state as well as for the nation.
"Araria isn't only a border area, it isn't only connected to Nepal and Bengal. An orthodox mentality has been formed after this. This is not only a threat for Bihar, but also for the country. It will become a terror hub," said Singh.
RJD on Wednesday won the Araria Lok Sabha bypoll by 61,788 votes.
RJD's Sarfaraz Alam, who was declared a winner, comprehensively beat his opponent Pradip Kumar Singh of BJP.
The bypoll for Araria seat was necessitated following the death of RJD MP Mohammed Taslimuddin.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU