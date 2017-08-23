After joining hands, EPS, OPS say none can topple AIADMK govt

-
After the two factions of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu announced a merger, former chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) and Chief Minister Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) hailed late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's stronghold in the state, stating that no one has the power to topple the government brought together by Amma.
Panneerselvam took to his Twitter handle to say, "No one has the power to topple this government. And, AIADMK government will stand rigid for years."
On MGR's birth centenary celebrations in Ariyalur, Panneerselvam said, "I thank Amma for giving all the opportunities which made me stand here today. I also thank Chief Minister Palaniswami for giving me this opportunity as well. Amma made this government in a way that no one has the power to topple it. I'm grateful to how happy you all are."
Panneerselvam did not speak anything about AIADMK Deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran or the party's jailed chief V K Sasikala during his speech.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Palaniswami also lauded Amma's contribution towards the state government in holding it together.
"Amma had defeated many conspiracies during her time that is why she lives in hearts of millions, so no one can make this government fall. Some have always been trying to cause trouble to our government but that will never happen. This party was created and guided for long by M G Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa. As long as Amma's soul with us, nothing will happen to our party nor the state," Palaniswami said.
Earlier on Monday, the two warring factions of the AIADMK, one led by Palaniswami and the other led by Panneerselvam, announced a merger, citing that "MGR always wanted to see us united, not split."
The striking part of the merger is that EPS has taken a backseat in the party, declaring OPS as the convenor of the party. EPS will be the co-convenor.
Palaniswami will continue to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, while OPS took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister under the merged AIADMK government in the state.
Following the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all support from the Centre to the Tamil Nadu government.
The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said, "Centre assures all possible support to CM Edappadi K Palaniswami & Dy CM O Panneerselvam for the growth of Tamil Nadu."
However, the decision did not go down well with AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran, who dubbed the merger as a "business agreement between power hungry people."
Dinakaran's supporters will also meet Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday seeking withdrawal of merger.
