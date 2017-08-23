After joining hands, EPS, OPS say none can topple AIADMK govt

After the two factions of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in announced a merger, former chief minister O (OPS) and Chief Minister Edappady K (EPS) hailed late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's stronghold in the state, stating that no one has the power to topple the government brought together by

took to his Twitter handle to say, "No one has the power to topple this government. And, government will stand rigid for years."

On MGR's birth centenary celebrations in Ariyalur, said, "I thank for giving all the opportunities which made me stand here today. I also thank Chief Minister for giving me this opportunity as well. made this government in a way that no one has the power to topple it. I'm grateful to how happy you all are."

did not speak anything about Deputy general secretary T T V or the party's jailed chief V K Sasikala during his speech.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister also lauded Amma's contribution towards the state government in holding it together.

" had defeated many conspiracies during her time that is why she lives in hearts of millions, so no one can make this government fall. Some have always been trying to cause trouble to our government but that will never happen. This party was created and guided for long by M G Ramachandran (MGR) and J As long as Amma's soul with us, nothing will happen to our party nor the state," said.

Earlier on Monday, the two warring factions of the AIADMK, one led by and the other led by Panneerselvam, announced a merger, citing that " always wanted to see us united, not split."

The striking part of the is that has taken a backseat in the party, declaring as the convenor of the party. will be the co-convenor.

will continue to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, while took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister under the merged government in the state.

Following the development, Prime Minister assured all support from the Centre to the government.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said, "Centre assures all possible support to CM Edappadi K & Dy CM O for the growth of "

However, the decision did not go down well with leader T T V Dinakaran, who dubbed the as a "business agreement between power hungry people."

Dinakaran's supporters will also meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday seeking withdrawal of