After Kapil Mishra sacking, Kumar Vishwas vows another movement

Hours after Delhi's Water Minister was sacked from his ministerial post, a fresh crisis arose in the as founder member vowed for "another movement inside and outside".

"I want to assure the workers and people of the country that we will keep on raising our voice against corruption inside and outside, whatever be the consequences. Bharat Mata Ki Jai," tweeted.

देश और कार्यकर्ताओं को भरोसा दिलाता हूँ कि हम भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ अंदर और बाहर आवाज़ उठाना जारी रखेंगे,परिणाम चाहे कुछ भी हो!भारतमाता की जय — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) May 6, 2017

The Aam Aadmi Party leader in another tweet said: "Let there be another movement. We will not wear out. Haven't tasted a drop of power until now, which is why the zeal from struggle still remains alive. Friends be assured."