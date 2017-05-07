TRENDING ON BS
After Kapil Mishra sacking, Kumar Vishwas vows another movement

Kapil Mishra is considered a close aide of Kumar Vishwas

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Kapil Mishra
Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra addressing the media at Rajghat in New Delhi

Hours after Delhi's Water Minister Kapil Mishra was sacked from his ministerial post, a fresh crisis arose in the AAP as founder member Kumar Vishwas vowed for "another movement inside and outside".

"I want to assure the workers and people of the country that we will keep on raising our voice against corruption inside and outside, whatever be the consequences. Bharat Mata Ki Jai," Kumar Vishwas tweeted.

 

The Aam Aadmi Party leader in another tweet said: "Let there be another movement. We will not wear out. Haven't tasted a drop of power until now, which is why the zeal from Jantar Mantar struggle still remains alive. Friends be assured."

 

