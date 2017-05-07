After Kapil Mishra sacking, Kumar Vishwas vows another movement

-
ALSO READLIVE: Saw Kejriwal take Rs 2 cr with my own eyes, says AAP's Kapil Mishra TMC to organise protest at Jantar Mantar against 'financial emergency' Jat agitation: Thousands protest at Jantar Mantar pressing for job quota AAP crisis: Kapil Mishra says will reveal names linked to tanker scam today Rift in AAP widens: Kejriwal in damage control mode, reaches Vishwas' home
-
Hours after Delhi's Water Minister Kapil Mishra was sacked from his ministerial post, a fresh crisis arose in the AAP as founder member Kumar Vishwas vowed for "another movement inside and outside".
"I want to assure the workers and people of the country that we will keep on raising our voice against corruption inside and outside, whatever be the consequences. Bharat Mata Ki Jai," Kumar Vishwas tweeted.
The Aam Aadmi Party leader in another tweet said: "Let there be another movement. We will not wear out. Haven't tasted a drop of power until now, which is why the zeal from Jantar Mantar struggle still remains alive. Friends be assured."
देश और कार्यकर्ताओं को भरोसा दिलाता हूँ कि हम भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ अंदर और बाहर आवाज़ उठाना जारी रखेंगे,परिणाम चाहे कुछ भी हो!भारतमाता की जय— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) May 6, 2017
एक आंदोलन और सही.न थके हैं,न डरे हैं. सत्ता के किसी घड़े का बूँद भर जल भी नहीं चखा इसलिए अभीतक जंतर-मंतर की आग बाक़ी है.साथियो आश्वस्त रहो
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU