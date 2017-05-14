TRENDING ON BS
After Kapil Mishra targets Kejriwal again, AAP says he is working with BJP

Mishra once again accused Kejriwal of corruption and warned him to resign by the evening

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra on a hunger strike against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyender Jain, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Dalip Kumar)

Claiming that the party's leadership has faced similar allegations of corruption in the past, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday went all guns blazing at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and called on it to stop tampering with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's image.

Countering sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's allegations, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, "BJP is raising the same questions from last two years which were raised by Kapil Mishra today. I think he is mentally unstable."

Speaking on the accusations of foreign visits, Chadha claimed that even before joining the party, he used to travel abroad.

Echoing similar views, AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP and Kapil Mishra are hand-in-glove.

"Neel is an agent of BJP. He has also worked with BJP. I would ask BJP to stop using 'Sanghi Formula'," Singh said.

Refuting Mishra's claims, Singh further stated, "We have followed all the rules while taking donations. BJP is totally involved in this."

Condemning the language used by Mishra in his conference, another AAP leader, Ashutosh, said, "I invite you, Kapil Mishra, to AAP's office. I will open the door and then will make Kejriwal stand infront you... If you won't drag him by the collar, then I will think that there is still humanity left in you."

In a dramatic press conference that ended with Mishra fainting, the former accused Kejriwal of corruption and warned him to resign by the evening.

Mishra said, "Arvind Kejriwal, have some shame. If you don't resign by today evening, I will drag you from your office to Tihar Jail. I'm Kapil Mishra."

Mishra further alleged that for three continuous years, black money was converted into white and spent on foreign trips of AAP's leaders.

"AAP did not inform about some of its funding which it received from fake companies," he said.

Mishra further targeted Kejriwal and revealed that 16 shell companies added money worth crores in AAP's bank accounts.

"These fake companies are registered in the name of AAP MLA from Moti Nagar, Shivcharan Goyal. These companies have given Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal at 12 am. The fund received from these companies were sent to same branch branch of Axis Bank where there were allegations of converting black money into white at the time of demonetisation," he added.

AAP has its bank account at the Krishnanagar branch of Axis Bank and all the transactions happen from there.

Mishra also shared a bank cheque without a date which has already been encashed.

"I will file a case against Arvind Kejriwal in the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday in connection with conversion of black money to white," the AAP leader said.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sent a summons notice to the political advisor of Kejriwal, Vaibhav Kumar, in connection with the water tanker scam.

Kumar will be interrogated by the ACB on May 17.

Last Thursday, Mishra made "serious allegations" against senior Delhi government functionaries in relation to the water tanker scam, which is alleged to have caused a loss of an estimated Rs 400 crore to the state exchequer, in a detailed statement to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

Earlier, Mishra submitted documents related to the tanker scam to the ACB, while saying that he also apprised the agency about the misuse of the money by the Delhi government.

