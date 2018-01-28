After Shiv Sena, TDP may break alliance with BJP in AP, hints Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and (TDP) National President Nara on Saturday hinted at breaking alliance with the (BJP).

Addressing a press conference here at state secretariat, Naidu said, "If the BJP does not want to continue alliance then the TDP will on its own."

The CM said the TDP was still following 'Mitra Dharma' with BJP, but local BJP leaders were crossing the limits.

"We (TDP) are still following 'Mitra Dharma' with BJP.

I am controlling my party leaders despite severe criticism from local BJP leaders," Naidu said.

The Chief Minister hoped that the BJP high command will look after the allegations made by their party local leaders.

He, however, demanded that the Prime Minister led Central Government should support Andhra Pradesh until it develops equally with other states.