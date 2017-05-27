TRENDING ON BS
After skipping Sonia Gandhi's lunch, Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi today

Gandhi organised a luncheon meeting, which was attended by the leaders of 17 parties

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nitish Kumar, Narendra Modi
Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar calls on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, a day after he skipped the luncheon meeting organised by Congress President Sonia Gandhi for opposition leaders.

Kumar met Modi after attending a lunch hosted by the Prime Minister for his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth.


"The Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri @NitishKumar met PM Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi today," the PMO tweeted.

Yesterday, Kumar did not attend a luncheon hosted by Gandhi and instead deputed senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav.

Gandhi had organised a luncheon meeting, which was attended by the leaders of 17 parties, as part of efforts to forge an opposition unity particularly in the context of upcoming presidential polls.

Kumar had yesterday sought to downplay his absence from Gandhi's meeting.

