After skipping Sonia Gandhi's lunch, Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi today

Press Trust of India

"The of Bihar, Shri @NitishKumar met PM Shri @narendramodi in today," the PMO tweeted.Yesterday, Kumar did not attend a luncheon hosted by Gandhi and instead deputed senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav.Gandhi had organised a luncheon meeting, which was attended by the leaders of 17 parties, as part of efforts to forge an opposition unity particularly in the context of upcoming presidential polls.Kumar had yesterday sought to downplay his absence from Gandhi's meeting.