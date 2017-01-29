After UP, Congress-SP pact may hold strong for LS polls in 2019

vice president on Sunday did not rule out the possibility of forging a pre-poll alliance with the (SP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhi and UP chief minister were addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow, where the duo would be launching their maiden road show.

The two parties have already tied up for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Under the agreement, SP and would be contesting 298 and 105 seats respectively. Top leaders from both parties would jointly campaign for the 403 candidates.

Replying to a media query in Lucknow this afternoon, Gandhi said that was open to discussions regarding an alliance with SP for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 but no decision has been made yet.

Although Gandhi was non-committal on the issue, much would depend on the results that will provide clarity regarding how the alliance is received in the state. As far as the led-SP is concerned, it will determine if his party will be able to retain power.

On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's involvement in campaigning in the state, Gandhi said that the decision regarding this would be taken by his sister. He, however, said that both siblings would continue to support each other.