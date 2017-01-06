TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Muzaffarnagar riots accused in BSP's 2nd list for 2017 UP polls
Business Standard

Ahead of polls, BJP slaps legal notice on Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Rawat's son was allegedly linked to a London-based firm that has come under the ED scanner

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Harish Rawat, Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

BJP leader Vijay Bahuguna has slapped a legal notice on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and his media advisor Surendra Kumar demanding an unconditional public apology from them for accusing him and his family of promoting the interests of a foreign company.

Serving the notice to Rawat and Kumar through his lawyer on Thursday, Bahuguna threatened to file a criminal defamation case against them if the did not offer an unconditional public apology for hurling the "baseless" allegation against him and his family.

Rawat's media advisor and spokesman Kumar at a recent press conference had demanded an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the "dramatic rise of a London- based company's turnover from 50,000 pounds in 2011 to 250 million pounds by April, 2013" when Bahuguna was the chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Citing the findings of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in this regard, Kumar had alleged that Bahuguna's son was linked to a firm of which the London-based company was a subsidiary.

Bahuguna rebutted the charges as "unfounded" and said they were levelled at the behest of Chief Minister Harish Rawat to malign him ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ahead of polls, BJP slaps legal notice on Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Rawat's son was allegedly linked to a London-based firm that has come under the ED scanner

Rawat's son was allegedly linked to a London-based firm that has come under the ED scanner
BJP leader Vijay Bahuguna has slapped a legal notice on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and his media advisor Surendra Kumar demanding an unconditional public apology from them for accusing him and his family of promoting the interests of a foreign company.

Serving the notice to Rawat and Kumar through his lawyer on Thursday, Bahuguna threatened to file a criminal defamation case against them if the did not offer an unconditional public apology for hurling the "baseless" allegation against him and his family.

Rawat's media advisor and spokesman Kumar at a recent press conference had demanded an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the "dramatic rise of a London- based company's turnover from 50,000 pounds in 2011 to 250 million pounds by April, 2013" when Bahuguna was the chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Citing the findings of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in this regard, Kumar had alleged that Bahuguna's son was linked to a firm of which the London-based company was a subsidiary.

Bahuguna rebutted the charges as "unfounded" and said they were levelled at the behest of Chief Minister Harish Rawat to malign him ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Ahead of polls, BJP slaps legal notice on Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Rawat's son was allegedly linked to a London-based firm that has come under the ED scanner

BJP leader Vijay Bahuguna has slapped a legal notice on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and his media advisor Surendra Kumar demanding an unconditional public apology from them for accusing him and his family of promoting the interests of a foreign company.

Serving the notice to Rawat and Kumar through his lawyer on Thursday, Bahuguna threatened to file a criminal defamation case against them if the did not offer an unconditional public apology for hurling the "baseless" allegation against him and his family.

Rawat's media advisor and spokesman Kumar at a recent press conference had demanded an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the "dramatic rise of a London- based company's turnover from 50,000 pounds in 2011 to 250 million pounds by April, 2013" when Bahuguna was the chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Citing the findings of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in this regard, Kumar had alleged that Bahuguna's son was linked to a firm of which the London-based company was a subsidiary.

Bahuguna rebutted the charges as "unfounded" and said they were levelled at the behest of Chief Minister Harish Rawat to malign him ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

image
Business Standard
177 22